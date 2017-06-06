Breast cancer benefit, poker run set for Saturday

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The 13th annual Connie McAlister Breast Cancer Poker Run and Benefit will be held Saturday outside the Four Crowns tavern in downtown Auburn.

Funds from the event go to support local women to help pay medical, household and automotive bills or help with food or medication, organizers said. Proceeds have also paid for makeovers for the women.

Organizers estimated the benefit has raised close to $40,000 for breast cancer survivors.

“Unfortunately, some recipients have lost their struggle with the disease and that effects everyone,” said organizer Stuart Wilson. “All we can do is take comfort in the fact that in some small way we might have given them relief.”

The benefit will kick off at 8 a.m. with a donut breakfast. Registration for the poker run begins at 11 a.m., and the motorcycles will pull out at noon. The 60-70-mile ride is $15 per person or $25 per couple, which includes entry to the beer tent and a dinner.

Live music will begin at 3:30 p.m., featuring performances by Randy Kimball with Elec, Black Cat Mombo, Project Ed and Bad Advice. Live and silent auctions will be held, as well as 50/50 raffles and a bike wash.

Breast cancer awareness items will be available for purchase, along with event T-shirts.