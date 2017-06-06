Armed robbery reported at downtown bank; 1 in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An armed robbery was reported at a downtown Fort Wayne bank midday Tuesday.

Fort Wayne police were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the Chase Bank location at 101 E. Washington Blvd., inside the Indiana Michigan Power Center, on a report of an armed robbery.

Officers at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that a man was taken into custody but he had not been placed under arrest. It’s not clear if the suspect had a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was released by police.