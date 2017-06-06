5-year-old shot with BB gun; pellet left lodged in brain

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old central Indiana boy is out of the hospital after being shot in the back of the head with a BB gun, leaving a pellet lodged in his brain.

The Herald Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2scjF5O ) Bentley Chesnut was shot Friday in Anderson and was released from a hospital Monday. Natasha McAdams says her son is tired but doing well and doctors are “optimistic he’s going to be OK.” The BB is expected to stay in his brain.

A 14-year-old boy told police during a meeting where his parents were present Monday that he shot the child. The Anderson Police Department said a rifle-style BB gun that can be pumped and fired multiple times in quick succession was used in the shooting.

Prosecutors will review the case for possible charges.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com

