5 more free concerts announced for 2017 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Five more free concerts that will be part of the 2017 Indiana State Fair have been announced. Each night of the fair features a concert that is free with paid fair admission. The fair runs from August 4 to August 20.

The five shows announced Tuesday include:

High Valley presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 8

An Evening with Montgomery Gentry presented by WFMS – Wednesday, August 9

Happy Together Tour – Monday, August 14 Starring: The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies Ron Dante

Midland presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 15

Dashboard Confessional with The All-American Rejects – Wednesday, August 16

Additional Free Stage Shows will be announced soon according to fair officials.

Online Fair ticket sales are available now at a discounted rate of $8 plus transaction fees on the Indiana State Fair website. Tickets can also be purchased at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office during regular business hours at the discounted rate. Tickets purchased at the gate are $12.

Purchase of an Indiana State Fair ticket allows for general admission to the Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage concert seating area. No seats can be reserved unless otherwise specified.