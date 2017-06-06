4 injured after train slams into pickup truck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A DeKalb County man told police he didn’t see a train approaching when he drove his pickup truck into its path Monday evening.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Mathew Hubert was driving east on County Road 34 just before 8:40 p.m. when he crossed the tracks in front of a northbound train. The train slammed into the pickup, causing the truck bed to detach from the vehicle.

Hubert and three juveniles in the pickup were taken to a hospital for treatment of various non-life threatening injuries.