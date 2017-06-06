2017 Miss Basketball McLaughlin leads Indiana seniors to win over juniors

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin tallied 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in just 17 minutes of action to lead the Indiana Senior All-Stars over the Juniors All-Stars 112-76 in Tuesday night’s exhibition game in New Albany.

The former Homestead standout was 5-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-7 from three.

Madisen Parker, another former Homestead star, came off the bench for the seniors and scored 4 points with 6 rebounds in 13 minutes. She was 1-for-4 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Parker also tallied one assist and one steal.

In the boys game the Juniors beat the Seniors 122-110 despite 35 points from 2017 Mr. Basketball Kris Wilkes. Warsaw grad Kyle Mangas racked up 10 points and 3 rebounds for the Seniors. North Side’s Jaylen Butz and Snider’s Malik Williams were both selected to the Seniors squad but elected not to participate due to conflict with their graduation ceremonies.

The Seniors will face the Juniors one more time- Thursday in Plainfield – before taking on the Kentucky All-Stars. Game one against Kentucky is Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with game two Sunday in Franfort, Kentucky.