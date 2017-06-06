2017 edition of Canal Days gets underway

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) New Haven Canal Days get underway at 5 p.m. Tuesday and run through Saturday. The annual festival takes place in downtown New Haven on Broadway Street and Schnelker Park and organizers have tailored the event so there’s something for everyone.

Canal Days serves as a way for local not-for-profit groups to raise money for projects that benefit the whole community.

There are arts and crafts booths, a car show and car cruise, live entertainment, a midway, a cornhole tournament and much more.

