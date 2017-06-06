1 seriously hurt in east-side shooting

A person was seriously hurt in a shooting on Fort Wayne’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police and medics were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of South Anthony Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a person down in a back alley off East Lewis Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police told NewsChannel 15.

Investigators do not have a suspect. A white Cadillac that could be seen parked in a driveway off the alley appeared to be involved in some way.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.