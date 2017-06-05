Vera Bradley Classic raises record-breaking amount for breast cancer research

Related Coverage Local dollars making a difference in breast cancer research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic raised a record-breaking $1,100,065, which surpasses $1,052,717 raised in 2016.

“The Vera Bradley Foundation’s mission to find an end to breast cancer has truly become a part of our company and community,” says Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder & Vice President of the Foundation Board of Directors. “Each year, we look at the Classic as a great opportunity to help the Foundation make a substantial contribution to advancing breast cancer research. We are thrilled to have broken our record this year and greatly appreciate everyone who supported this incredible cause.”

Five divisions of tennis, four golf tournaments and a celebration dinner were held at three local Fort Wayne clubs on June 3 through June 5.

All of the money raised at The Vera Bradley Classic goes to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research Laboratories at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center. NewsChannel 15 recently visited the lab to see what advances are being made.



Since it’s inception in 1998, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has raised a total of $28.1 million.

