Trade group launches campaign mocking cold beer law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A trade association is launching a public relations campaign lampooning an Indiana law restricting which stores can sell cold beer.

The Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association said Monday that the law is ridiculous and the public agrees.

Only package liquor stores and taverns can sell carryout cold beer, though grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies can sell warm beer and chilled wine.

The group is also launching ChillIndiana.com, a satirical website urging residents to “join the fight against warm beer.”

The issue erupted during this year’s legislative session after a convenience store owner used a loophole to legally sell cold beer.

Lawmakers acknowledge state alcohol laws are antiquated and plan to study the issue this summer. But they also passed emergency legislation to inhibit others from following suit.

A wane.com poll last month found that 94 percent of people think Indiana’s alcohol laws need to be revamped.

