Police bust underage party, take in 37

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County arrested 12 people and released 25 more to their parents after busting up a party early Saturday morning.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday to a home along West 100 South in Topeka on a report of an underage drinking party there. When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles and alcoholic beverage containers scattered around the home.

As police approached, several individuals started running in different directions, according to a report.

Deputies gathered 37 people – 12 over the age of 18 and 25 juveniles under 18. The adults were arrested and booked into the LaGrange County Jail on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. The juveniles were taken to the sheriff’s department and released to their parents or guardians and charged with minor consuming.

The sheriff’s department said charges would be sent to the probation department.