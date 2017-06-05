Police: 3 bodies found at rural Indiana home; man sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department did a welfare check at a residence in a rural area after dispatchers received a phone call from someone who was worried about the well-being of the people living there according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

When a deputy arrived at the home, he knocked and then noticed a person who appeared to be dead inside. Other police officers arrived at the scene two more bodies were found inside.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police Detectives and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators who have taken over the investigation.

Police are asking or the public’s help in finding a person of interest. Richard Lee Burton, Jr., 47, has long brown hair, sometimes worn in a ponytail. He’s 5’ 9” tall with blue eyes. He had been living at the home where the killings took place.

Information received during the initial investigation reveals Richard Lee Burton, Jr. could be involved in the deaths or could know something about the deaths of the three people and he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Burton could be enroute to the states of Tennessee, Missouri or Texas. He is believed to be driving a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 4×4 2500 extended cab pickup truck. The truck could possibly have a black or dark blue camper shell. The vehicle should be bearing Indiana license plate, TK641MUK.

If anyone knows the location of Richard Lee Burton, Jr or sees him or his vehicle, they should contact 911 immediately.

The identities of the victims and their causes of death will not be released until autopsies are performed in Salem, Indiana. These autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

