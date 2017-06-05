Monday Memories: Best Catch – Torii Hunter – 1994 Wizards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To celebrate the 25th anniversary of professional baseball in Fort Wayne every Monday during the summer WANE-TV will be bringing you “Monday Memories” as we take a look back at a historic part of the Wizards/TinCaps franchise.

This week we take a look back at the best catch in franchise history – a wall-climbing rob in 1994 by then-18 year old Torii Hunter.

This catch for the Wizards was an early flash of defensive potential that eventually saw Hunter win nine Gold Gloves in the majors and establish himself as the premier defensive outfielder of his generation.

A first-round draft pick out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Hunter his .293 with 10 home runs in 91 games that summer for the Wizards. He would eventually become a five-time MLB All-Star and finish with 353 career home runs in 19 MLB seasons.

Tune in next Monday as we recap the best season a pitcher’s ever had in the Summit City.