Ivy Tech Northeast shows off new food truck, announces name

The following information was provided by Ivy Tech Northeast

Ivy Tech Community College Northeast’s food truck debuted at an event at Two-EE’s Winery, near Huntington, this weekend. It also unveiled its name, selected by a committee from 576 entries. Entries came from students, employees, and community members.

The Ivy Tech Northeast food truck is called Grasshopper, a name submitted by Myra Sells, a healthcare specialist student. The committee liked “Grasshopper” in part because of its nod to Ivy Tech’s green school color and because it is a term often used to reference a novice in any area: The food truck will be run as a classroom lab by hospitality administration students at Ivy Tech Northeast.

“There are a lot of students wanting a start-up business, and this is a pretty low entry-level expense,” says Jeff Albertson, interim program chair for Hospitality Administration.

Plus, there was a need in the Fort Wayne community: Food trucks are popular around the nation, Albertson says, and Fort Wayne has a low number of food trucks per capita.

“So it’s a good niche for us to get into to educate our students, the proper way of opening a food truck,” he says.

Because the truck will be run as a lab for students in Ivy Tech Northeast’s catering class, each outing will provide a different menu, though there will be staples that allow students to add their own touches to the food items: The menu will always have a burger, a bratwurst, and a bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich made with a pound of bacon. The truck will likely offer a tray with cured meats and imported cheeses. The truck will also offer three different kinds of bread: naan, lavash (which is a crispy cracker and will serve as a break-apart-and-eat plate for the meat and cheese tray), and pretzel rolls.

Currently, the food truck is scheduled to serve at 16 events at Two-EE’s Winery this summer. To learn when the food truck will be set up, guests can visit the Kelty’s Kafé & More Facebook group, where students and instructors share photos and information about Hospitality Administration’s goings-on, at bit.ly/IvyFood.

Grasshopper is made possible through sponsors that include Glenbrook Automotive Group, Leepoxy and Parkview Group Health.