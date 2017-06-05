Indiana law enforcement see rise of laced heroin

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana police are being more careful when handling heroin because the drug is being increasingly laced with substances that can cause physical reactions or overdoses through incidental contact.

The Star Press reports that Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold says there are reports nationwide about emergency responders becoming ill from coming in contact with drugs.

Police in Muncie are often choosing to send seized substances directly to state laboratories for analysis instead of conducting preliminary field tests because of the risk of contact.

Jason Rogers is the county’s executive director of emergency medical services and emergency management. He says safety procedures for things such as searching for syringes and drug paraphernalia in a patient’s pockets have also been adjusted.

