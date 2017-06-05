Indiana again pushes back date to finish I-69 extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials have again pushed back the projected date to complete construction of the Interstate 69 extension segment between Bloomington and Martinsville.

The Indianapolis Star reported Monday the Indiana Finance Authority said in a notice to bond holders it estimates work on Section 5 will be substantially completed by Aug. 31, 2018, three months later than previously estimated.

The section been plagued by delays since work started in 2014. It was originally scheduled for an October 2016 completion.

The IFA said it was negotiating with bond holders “to secure control of the completion of the Project by IFA and resolve outstanding issues.” It said $236.8 million was needed to complete the project, but only $72 million was available. That means $164.8 million is needed to “complete construction and resolve claims.”

