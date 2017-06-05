Early Bird tickets for Middle Waves Music Festival on sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 2017 Middle Waves Music Festival doesn’t take place until September and the lineup hasn’t been announced yet, however tickets are now on sale for the two day event which takes place at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Early Bird tickets are available from Monday, June 5 until Monday, June 26. Middle Waves takes place September 15 and 16.

Early Bird VVIP Weekend Pass which includes a free Middle Waves 2017 shirt are $150 with an additional fee of $7.50. The VVIP passes entitle festival goers to an exclusive viewing area at the St. Marys Stage along with a catered dinner for Friday and Saturday evening, two drink tickets, the use of VVIP restrooms and a swag bag.

Early Bird General Admission Weekend Passes which also include a free Middle Waves 2017 shirt are $75 plus a $5.25 fee. After June 26, ticket buyers won’t get a t-shirt and the price will go up to $85 for day of sales.

Advance sale single day tickets will be available later in June with Friday’s ticket costing $45 and Saturday’s ticket costing $55. Those tickets go up to $55 and $65 for day of purchases.

You can purchase tickets here.

The lineup announcement for Middle Waves is scheduled for Monday, June 26 at Wunderkammer Company. The Flaming Lips headlined the inaugural Middle Waves Music Festival in 2016.

The 2017 edition will again feature three stages where more than 25 national, regional and local acts will perform. There will also be food trucks, an Arts and Culture Village and activities for all ages.