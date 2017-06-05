Columbia City’s Hazen transfers to Ball State from Arkansas

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State was always a bridesmaid for Brachen Hazen – until now.

The former Columbia City forward has decided to transfer to Ball State from Arkansas. Hazen initially committed to Central Florida before a coaching change forced him to move schools.

From the beginning of his recruitment, the Cardinals were always an intriguing option for Hazen. They were his second choice on two different occasions and now it feels right to join Ball State. The pull of being closer to home was added incentive and also former Indiana All-Stars teammate Kyle Mallers – who plays for Ball State currently – was in communication with Hazen about joining him in Muncie.

Hazen said he was also in talks with Wichita State and Illinios State.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, he will have to sit out this season but will maintain threes years of eligibility following this year.