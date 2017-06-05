Box office top 20: ‘Wonder Woman’ revised up to $103.3M

NEW YORK (AP) — “Wonder Woman” was even mightier than expected. Warner Bros. has revised the film’s weekend haul up to $103.3 million.

The studio on Monday said the tickets sold on Sunday turned out to be even higher than it estimated over the weekend. Warner Bros. previously had announced a $100.5 million North American estimate.

The nearly $3 million swing, Warner Bros. said, was caused by an unusually small drop in audience from Saturday to Sunday. That indicates that the well-reviewed film’s strong word of mouth is giving “Wonder Woman” more momentum than usual.

The Patty Jenkins-directed film, starring Gal Gadot, became the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman and by far the most successful female-led superhero release.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., $103,251,471, 4,165 locations, $24,790 average, $103,251,471,1 week.

2. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” 20th Century Fox, $23,851,539, 3,434 locations, $6,946 average, $23,851,539,1 week.

3. “Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Disney, $22,087,099, 4,276 locations, $5,165 average, $115,095,870, 2 weeks.

4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Disney, $9,839,370, 3,507 locations, $2,806 average, $355,580,702, 5 weeks.

5. “Baywatch,” Paramount, $8,741,285, 3,647 locations, $2,397 average, $41,965,723, 2 weeks.

6. “Alien: Covenant,” 20th Century Fox, $4,122,884, 2,660 locations, $1,550 average, $67,342,368, 3 weeks.

7. “Everything, Everything,” Warner Bros., $3,301,366, 2,375 locations, $1,390 average, $28,282,953, 3 weeks.

8. “Snatched,” 20th Century Fox, $1,318,582, 1,625 locations, $811 average, $43,846,996, 4 weeks.

9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” 20th Century Fox, $1,289,793, 2,088 locations, $618 average, $17,894,397, 3 weeks.

10. “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” Warner Bros., $1,173,672, 1,222 locations, $960 average, $37,176,629, 4 weeks.

11. “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney, $658,056, 527 locations, $1,249 average, $502,136,527, 12 weeks.

12. “The Boss Baby,” 20th Century Fox, $621,139, 684 locations, $908 average, $170,921,703, 10 weeks.

13. “3 Idiotas,” Lionsgate, $609,249, 349 locations, $1,746 average, $609,249,1 week.

14. “Paris Can Wait,” Sony Pictures Classics, $529,395, 151 locations, $3,506 average, $1,606,002, 4 weeks.

15. “The Fate Of The Furious,” Universal, $489,465, 593 locations, $825 average, $223,807,400, 8 weeks.

16. “Churchill,” Cohen Media Group, $400,843, 215 locations, $1,864 average, $400,843,1 week.

17. “Bon Cop Bad Cop 2,” Entertainment One Films, $348,162, 95 locations, $3,665 average, $4,436,187, 4 weeks.

18. “How to Be a Latin Lover,” Lionsgate, $277,496, 277 locations, $1,002 average, $31,701,000, 6 weeks.

19. “The Lovers,” A24, $244,817, 348 locations, $703 average, $1,912,185, 5 weeks.

20. “Going In Style,” Warner Bros., $230,076, 303 locations, $759 average, $44,245,405, 9 weeks.

