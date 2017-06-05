Bluffton police issue 131 tickets during seat belt crackdown

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Bluffton Police wrote 131 seat belt tickets during the city’s Click It or Ticket seat belt crackdown campaign, the department said Monday.

The tickets issued were written for lack of seat belt usage within the city of Bluffton, according to a release from the police department. Officers also issued 33 citations and warnings for other traffic offenses and made arrests for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana during the 24-day enforcement effort.

“Seat belts simply save lives,” said Deputy Chief of Police Kyle Randall. “The importance of wearing your seat belt is a priority, and this campaign expresses this message as well as making it a year-long reminder for all drivers and their occupants.”

Click It or Ticket is an annual enforcement effort supported by federal highway safety funding. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute distributes funding to more than 250 participating Indiana law enforcement agencies.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 90 percent of drivers and passengers across the nation were wearing seat belts in 2016. Additionally, NHTSA statistics show in 2015 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 13,941 lives nationwide.

In Indiana, in 2016, Indiana’s seat belt usage was 92.4 percent for all passenger vehicles, police said.

“The cooperative agency commitment throughout the state with the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to encourage motorists to wear their seat belts is vital to traffic safety,” said Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Director, Dave Murtaugh. “I am appreciative of the efforts of all the participating agencies to confirm Indiana’s commitment for safer roadways.”