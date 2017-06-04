Pursuit ends with driver pulled from car critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man is in the hospital after a police pursuit early Sunday morning.

The chain of incidents apparently started at the intersection of S. Calhoun Street and Tillman Road. Someone called to report a crash. The suspect drove off.

A few minutes later, a car matching the description of a Buick SUV was spotted in the area. An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver continued on, starting a pursuit.

At some point during the chase, the driver steered the car onto S. Clinton Street from Lafayette Street, sending it the wrong way.

Officers used stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires near Reservoir Park, south of Creighton Avenue.

Police told NewsChannel 15 the driver refused to leave the car after it came to a stop.

After attempts to coax the man out, police used a “chemical agent” before pulling him out.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police at the scene could not verify if the injuries were medical related or if he was hurt during the pursuit.

He was later upgraded to serious condition.

Traffic was restricted around the intersection of S. Clinton Street and Creighton Avenue while police investigated the incident.