Former Irish QB Zaire reportedly to transfer to Florida

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Malik Zaire finally made his decision on his next stop.

According to ESPN, the former Irish quarterback will transfer to Florida. After suffering an ankle injury last season, Notre Dame granted Zaire’s release in November of last year to allow him to transfer.

Due to graduate transfer rule, he’ll be able to play right away for the Gators. Zaire was considering Wisconsin, Texas and North Carolina.

Zaire completed 58 of 98 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in three seasons with the Irish.