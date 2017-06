FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A family was evacuated from their home in Maples this afternoon after it caught fire.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at 13416 Holmes Street. That’s just off of Maples road southeast of Fort Wayne.

Firefighters from three different departments responded to the fire.

Crews had it under control within 20 minutes of receiving the 911 call.

The house sustained minor fire, smoke, and water damage.

Nobody was injured in the fire.