Ball State poised to break ground on new College of Health

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is poised later this month to break ground on a new College of Health building.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2rOHaCo ) that bids for the project have been coming in at less than what the school budgeted. The Muncie school estimated the new building to cost about $49 million. The lowest bid was about $40 million and the highest $42.7 million.

The bid calls for a connected four-story building and five-story building. The main entry will have a two-story atrium with a porch facing the campus’ new East Quad. There also will be a partial basement and penthouse.

The new college houses nursing, social work, fitness, speech pathology and other programs. It includes about 20 clinics, laboratories and centers that will focus on research and teaching.

