Young homers for third time this week as TinCaps slay Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps never trailed and six batters had multiple hits as Fort Wayne beat the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 8-6, on Friday evening at Fifth Third Field. Designated hitter G.K. Young led the way with three RBIs en route to the win.

A key point in the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning with Fort Wayne (19-36) leading, 6-4. There were two outs and Dayton (34-20) had the bases loaded. TinCaps reliever David Bednar struck out Bruce Yari to end the inning and keep Fort Wayne in front. Bednar would pitch a perfect eighth inning to help propel the TinCaps to the win.

Fort Wayne jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning. Right fielder Jack Suwinski singled to score center fielder Buddy Reed for the first run of the game.

In the third, catcher Webster Rivas hit a one-out double. The hit extended Rivas’s on-base streak to 12 games and his hitting streak to 10. Two batters later, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza singled to score Rivas for a 2-0 advantage.

One swing of the bat extended the TinCaps lead in the fourth. With two outs and a runner on first, Young homered to right-center field for a 4-0 edge. The home run was Young’s fifth of the season and third in his last four games.

Every time Dayton cut into Fort Wayne’s lead, the TinCaps had an answer. After a two-run sixth inning by the Dragons cut the TinCaps’ lead to 4-2, Fort Wayne responded with two runs in the seventh. With the bases loaded, a single by Rivas scored right fielder Jack Suwinski for a 5-2 advantage. Then, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to score Young to make it 6-2.

Dayton scored two runs again, this time in the bottom of the seventh frame, making it 6-4. But once again, Fort Wayne answered with two runs in the eighth. With the bases loaded, a Suwinski sac fly scored left fielder Jorge Oña to extend the advantage to 7-4. Young followed with a base hit, scoring third baseman Hudson Potts to push Fort Wayne ahead 8-4.

The Dragons added two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but with two outs, a runner at first, and the tying run at the plate, TinCaps reliever Diomar Lopez struck out Yari to end the game.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Ronald Bolaños allowed just two runs and three hits through five-plus innings.

Dayton right-hander Andrew Jordan (L) gave up six runs in six innings pitched. Jordan struck out seven batters but allowed eight hits.

Next Game

Saturday, June 3 at Dayton (7:07 p.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Reggie Lawson

-Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Matt Blandindo

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn