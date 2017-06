LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) This was Whitko’s Cherry Hill.

Wildcats Andrea Snavley knocked in the lone run of the game in the 7th inning to beat South Adams in the regional semi-final in Class 2A, 1-0. They face Elwood Saturday night.

In Class 4A, Homestead lost to Hamilton Southeastern, 13-0.

In Class 3A, Bellmont lost 2-1 in eight innings against Kankakee Valley and Wawasee was dropped by South Bend St. Joseph 3-0.