FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Vera Bradley Classic tennis tournament was held Saturday at Wildwood Racquet Club in Fort Wayne.

The doubles tennis tournament was the kick-off to the Vera Bradley Classic, the largest amateur women’s golf and tennis charity tournament in the country. On Monday, 18-hole and 9-hole golf tournaments at Sycamore Hill Golf Club will be held.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

