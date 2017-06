Many people choose to put mulch in their yards and gardens this time of year to promote healthy soil and block weeds around plants. There are several different varieties of mulch to choose from – and each can have their own benefits. Watch the video above to learn some mulching tips from Ricky Kemery at the Purdue Extension Service.

For more planting methods and other pointers, check out the latest Home Horticulture Newsletter.

