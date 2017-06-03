Philanthropists and Olympian selected as ‘Living Legends’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two philanthropists and a Team USA women’s basketball medalist will be among those honored this year as “Living Legends” by the Indiana Historical Society.

Tamika Catchings, a former Indiana Fever star who won Olympic gold four times, will be feted alongside philanthropic leaders John and Sarah Lechleiter. Longtime Indiana Repertory Theatre executive artistic director Janet Allen and Hulman & Company President and CEO Mark Miles will also be honored.

Every year the state historical society recognizes a handful of Indiana residents for their local, statewide and national accomplishments. A committee of civic and corporate leaders picks the honorees.

This year’s “Living Legends” will be honored at a black-tie gala July 28 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis.

