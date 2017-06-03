Northrop finishes in 6th at girls state track meet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After the Northrop boys set the tone at their state meet on Friday, the girls followed right behind.

The Bruins finished in 6th place overall (the boys were in 5th place on day prior) while Warren Central took the team title. It was a consistent, if not all that flashy a performance from Northrop standouts Breanna Phillips and Kyara Muhammad.

Angola’s Josey Korte placed runner-up in the 1600M run with a time of r 4:57.69.

Check out the full results here: 2017 Girls Track State Results