Lunch on the Plaza expands to 14-week season, adds new features

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What better way to do lunch than grab some local food and enjoy free local music? That’s what Lunch on the Plaza downtown is all about. Bill Brown of the Downtown Improvement District joined First News Saturday to talk about Lunch on the Plaza and what’s new at the event this year.

Sponsored weekly concerts will take place every Thursday in June, July and August from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.. Due to popular demand, Lunch on the Plaza returns to Freimann Square with live music for people to enjoy outside during lunch. This weekly event kicked off on Thursday, June 1 with the music of the Fernando Tarango.

The Chow-Downtown contest invites event attendees to visit information booths during LOTP for a chance to win a $20 gift card to the downtown restaurant of their choice. A new winner will be selected each week and all entries will be entered into the grand prize drawing on August 31st which will include a night’s stay and dinner for two at the Hilton Downtown and their new restaurant Features. As well as a couple’s massage at Kamylle’s Spa Bar and tickets for two to an Embassy Theatre show.

This year is the first 14-week season as both June 1 and August 31 fall on a Thursday. Giving you one more opportunity to hear great music while we enjoy delicious food with friends and family. Grab lunch to-go at one of the many great Downtown restaurants and celebrate your summer in Downtown Fort Wayne!

There is no admission fee for the concerts.