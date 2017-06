CHICAGO, Ill. (WANE) – This is a day he’ll never forget. That’d be true even if Kolt Kyler wasn’t on the field due to the power of social media.

The 9-year-old from Pierceton, Indiana met the players and even watered the field before the game against the Cardinals at historic Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Kolt was surprised with Cubs tickets by his father and the video of that moment went viral. Andy McDonnell introduced you to the family a few weeks ago.