Hundreds expected to fight vision loss together through 11th annual VisionWalk

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – The ability to see is something many of us take for granted every day. Hundreds of people touched by vision loss will come together to help fight blindness. They’re working to raise money to support research and find new therapies that could save and even restore sight. It’s all part of the Fort Wayne VisionWalk that’s going on at Headwaters. Brenda Niccum, who helps organize the event, joined First News Saturday for the times and details.

She said the mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness is to drive the research that will provide prevention, treatments and cures for people affected by retinal degenerative diseases. VisionWalk is a national signature fundraising event of the Foundation and has raised over $43 million to fund sight-saving research.

Hundreds of walkers, many of whom are affected by retinal disease, are expected at the free VisionWalk, which also includes children’s activities, refreshments, entertainment and more. Dogs and strollers are welcome on the 2.8 mile walk course.

11th Annual Fort Wayne VisionWalk is on Saturday, June 10, at Headwaters Park Germanfest Grounds. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 10. Participants are striving to raise $60,000 to support gene, stem cell, and pharmaceutical therapies research that could save and even restore sight. Blinding retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration and Usher syndrome affect more than 10 million Americans, but the Foundation Fighting Blindness is funding cutting-edge research on prevention, treatments and cures.