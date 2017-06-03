HGTV show comes to northeast Indiana lakes

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A northeast Indiana family’s hunt for the perfect lake house will be featured on the HGTV show ‘Lakefront Bargain Hunt.’

“I was contacted by lakehouse.com and they said HGTV was looking for realtors who sell lake properties,” Patti Couperthwaite, said. “I told them no. Then HGTV contacted me and I told them no. Then my husband and kids found out and said, ‘You’re nuts! You ought to do it!'”

Patti, better known as “Bug the Lake Lady” around the lakes, was already working with the Allison family. She’s been selling lake homes for 12 years.

“I said I’d be glad to investigate it further, and here we are,” Nathan Allison said.

The show wanted lakefront properties under $325,000. The Allisons looked at four properties – two on Adams Lake and two on Sylvan Lake.

“It’s great [to have HGTV here],” Patti said. “A lot of people don’t know about Adams or Sylvan Lakes or all the lakes around here.”

The HGTV crew of eight, four cameramen, two sound guys and two directors, descended on northeast Indiana to follow the Allisons.

“It was a lot more filming than you’d probably guess. It was four, 12-hour days,” Anna Allison said. “I felt like it was really genuine walking in for the first time because we tried to not see anything, not even the outside of the houses, because I wanted to give my initial reaction [for the show].”

While the filming days were long, they said they had fun and were surprised by some of the secrets behind shooting a TV show.

“They would unplug all the clocks or take the batteries out. Then for editing, they wouldn’t have clocks showing different times. It was just something you never think about when you’re watching the show,” Nathan said.

Anna found it amusing how the cameras would have to capture them walking into the bathrooms.

“They’d be hiding in the shower to get our reactions. You don’t think about that, but that’s the only angle to get our reactions. Or we saw them sit in a sink once too,” Anna laughed.

The crews also spent a lot of time shooting the homes without the Allisons.

“They spent up to three hours in the houses filming because anything we mentioned, they needed to have footage of it to show it,” Nathan said.

We can’t give away which house they chose, but the Allisons are happy they are part of northeast Indiana lake life.

“We’ve moved in and we’ve had a chance to enjoy the lake, so it’s been fun and we’re getting ready for summer,” Nathan said.

Don’t miss the Allison family on ‘Lakefront Bargain Hunt’ Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. on HGTV.