FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A group protested against gun violence in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday.

About a dozen activists gathered to honor the lives of those impacted by gun violence and to bring awareness to gun control laws. The demonstration against gun violence was held at Freimann Square.

The group wore orange because it is the color hunters where to protect themselves in the woods, organizers said.

Photos: Gun violence protest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A group gathered to protest gun violence on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in downtown Fort Wayne. A group gathered to protest gun violence on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in downtown Fort Wayne. A group gathered to protest gun violence on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in downtown Fort Wayne. A group gathered to protest gun violence on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in downtown Fort Wayne. A group gathered to protest gun violence on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in downtown Fort Wayne.