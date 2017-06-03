FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They hope to inspire people to explore classical music and art music of the 20th and 21st century. The Contemporary Music Concert Series promotes the music of living and recently deceased composers.

Dalen Wuest, who helps to organize the series, joined First News Saturday for some information on the event.

The music highlighted by this series will contain diverse influences and techniques that both draw on and expand the standard classical canon and challenge the perceptions of what classical and art music of the western tradition is and can be.

Acclaimed saxophonist/composer/improviser Nick Zoulek will perform original music for solo saxophone from his 2016 debut album, “Rushing Past Willow,” at the Main Library Theater in downtown Fort Wayne. Admission is free to all. A brief Q&A will follow the performance. If you’d like to see Nick perform you can catch him Sunday June 4 at the Allen County Library’s Main Theater from 2 p.m.-3.pm.