Blackhawk Christian moves on in regionals, and other baseball scores

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran couldn’t hold on to their lead against Northwood.

The Cadets fall 7-5 in eight innings while Norwell is dropped in dramatic fashion by Yorktown in the Class 3A baseball regionals, 3-2.

In Class 4A, Huntington North lost to Fishers, 2-0. After sneaking out of sectionals, Snider is dropped by Zionsville, 10-2.

In Class 2A, Whitko’s special season comes to a close in a defeat to Wapahani, 6-0. South Adams lost to Hammond Bishop Noll 2-1 and Eastside fell to Hebron in regional action on Saturday, 4-3.

In Class 1A, Blackhawk Christian was the lone bright spot as they beat South Central, 7-1. They take on South Newton Saturday night in the regional final.