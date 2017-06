Video by Photojouralist Katherine Tsakkos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Arab Fest was held in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, complete with a camel and falafels.

The festival was the first of Fort Wayne’s summer festival season.

Arab Fest featured a children’s tent with free activities, a market, belly dancing and oud players, and camel rides. Authentic food was also served.

Arab Fest continues at Headwaters Park on Sunday.