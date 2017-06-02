Whitko having season to remember on the diamond

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – At Whitko High School the Wildcats are having a season to remember when it comes to both baseball and softball.

On Monday the Wildcats beat Cass 5-3 for the program’s first sectional championship in its 43-year history. A day later the Whitko softball team bested Winamac 5-4 for the program’s first-ever regional championship.

Both teams are looking to keep their record-setting postseason run going this weekend.

The softball team (23-5), ranked no. 10 in the latest 2A poll, will face third-ranked South Adams (20-2) at the LaVille semi-state at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The baseball team (21-9), ranked 10th in the state, takes on Wapahani (16-11) at the 2A Wabash regional at 1 p.m. on Saturday.