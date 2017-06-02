WANE says goodbye and good luck to Holly Campbell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Reporter Holly Campbell is leaving WANE.

Holly has joined the city of Fort Wayne’s Animal Care & Control as its Community Relations and Education Specialist. She signed off for the final time at WANE on Friday, June 2.

Holly joined WANE in spring 2015 after reporting for three years at WANE’s sister station, WLFI in Lafayette, Indiana. A Muncie native, Holly graduated from Purdue University with a B.A. in Mass Communication in 2012.

While at WANE, Holly worked as a multimedia journalist, covering a range of stories including major crime, politics, education and breaking news. She also served as a fill-in anchor.

Holly’s consistent professionalism and journalistic dedication will be missed in the WANE newsroom. Fortunately for the Fort Wayne community, she’s sticking around.

Holly called her two years at WANE “wonderful.”

“Two years ago the WANE family and Fort Wayne welcomed me with open arms. I’ve had a wonderful time meeting the people of the Summit City and telling their stories. I’m excited to start a new chapter in my career in this amazing city.”