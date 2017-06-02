US Def. Sec’y Mattis touts Trump predecessors’ Asia policy

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as he leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Trump said at a rally on Dec. 1, that he will nominate Mattis as defense secretary. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

 

 

SINGAPORE (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration’s defense policy toward Asia will look a lot like that of its predecessors.

He outlined policy goals in remarks to reporters traveling with him from Hawaii to Singapore on Friday.

In Singapore he will speak at an international security conference and meet with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and other allies in the region.

Mattis said the administration is emphasizing diplomacy over military force in pursuing its goals in Asia, which include stability, partnerships and helping Asian nations sustain their own security.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts