Northrop’s Vaughn, Carroll’s 4×100 relay bring home state titles

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Shaton Vaughn brought home a 300 meter hurdles state title while the Carroll 4×100 relay team also earned a state championship to headline area performers at the IHSAA state track meet in Bloomington on Friday night.

Vaughn, a junior, posted a time of 37.45 with Carmel’s Jalen Walker coming in second at 37.91. Vaughn also finished second in the 110 meter hurdles.

Carroll’s 4×100 relays squad made up of Justin Becker, Jordan Schmeling, Cameron Shank, and Connor Tapp blazed to a state championship with a time of 41.06. Avon came in second at 41.20.

Another notable individual finish came from DeKalb junior Issac Brown who’s jump of 6-7 landing his third place in the high jump. Purdue recruit and South Adams senior Bailey McIntire – who came into the meet with the state’s best previous time this season – finished four at 9:11.41.

The much-anticipated showdown between Wayne’s Craig Young and Carroll’s Becker in the 100 meters failed to materialized when Young, a sophomore, pulled a hamstring in his 200 meter heat race. Young and Becker came into the day with the two best times in the state this season, but Becker

Click here for full results from the meet.