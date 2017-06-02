Lafayette closed after fatal crash near downtown FW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person has died after a two vehicle crash south of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, a car was heading west on Pontiac Street and a truck was going north on Lafayette Street. Police investigators said that one of the vehicles ran a red light. The car and truck collided in the intersection.

The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, said Officer Michael Joyner. A passenger in her car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck also suffered minor injuries.

The intersection of Pontiac and Lafayette Streets is closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Leith Street.