Homestead wins sectional team title, Dwenger’s Logan Ryan earns medalist honors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Logan Ryan’s two-under par 70 at Chesnut Hills Golf Club led the entire sectional field as Bishop Dwenger standout edged Canterbury’s Michael Brothers (-1) for medalists honors.
Ryan’s Saints came in second place as a team with a 292, two strokes behind sectional champion Homestead.
Canterbury (305) finished third as a team and – along with Homestead and Dwenger – advance to regionals next Thursday at Stonehenge Golf Club in Warsaw.
Bishop Luers came in fourth at 322 while Concordia rounded out the top five at 354.