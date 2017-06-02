Friday Nites Live back at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grab your sunglasses and a lawn chair and head over to Jefferson Pointe for Friday Nites Live this summer! The popular concert series is back for another year.

Starting Friday, June 2, there will be live concerts at the outdoor mall’s fountain every Friday through the end of August. They are family-friendly and free! Concert-goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The concerts go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s also a good idea to get there early because parking and spots to sit fill up fast.

WANE-TV is once again a proud sponsor of the Friday Nites Live concert season.

Many of the bands are from northeast Indiana and are back again this year. The 2017 season starts off with Junk Yard Band. See the full schedule here: