Fort Wayne mayor says city committed to improving environment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry called President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord a “setback” and said he was “deeply concerned.”

Trump announced Thursday he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, which he said disadvantaged the U.S. “to the exclusive benefit of other countries,” leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost. Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. had agreed to reduce emissions to 26 percent to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 — about 1.6 billion tons.

The decision has drawn a wide-range of opinions, for and against, from around the world.

Henry tweeted a statement on Friday. In it, the three-term mayor said the city of Fort Wayne was committed to sustainability and improving the environment.

I am deeply concerned about @POTUS decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. pic.twitter.com/Ts4eU8vOzZ — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) June 2, 2017

“I am deeply concerned about President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,” Henry wrote in the statement. “Climate change greatly impacts our quality of life and economic well-being.

“Despite this setback on the federal level, our local efforts to improve our environment will continue.”

A total of 83 mayors of U.S. cities who had pledged to ignore Trump’s climate change policies and planned to align with the Paris agreement’s other 194 nations to regulate energy production and reduce emissions. Henry was not part of that group of mayors.