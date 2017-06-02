Fort Wayne food truck overview

Fort Wayne has a variety of local food offerings that cater to all taste buds. And just as society is becoming increasingly more mobile, so too are the food options. Nearly 20 different food trucks call The Summit City home, most without having a traditional brick-and-mortar location. These trucks, trailers, and even buses, are cookin’ up some specialty cuisine on wheels. Here’s a look at some of the local food trucks you can enjoy:
affiné
Type of food: variety – tacos, soups, bahn mi’s, sausages, and charcuterie.
Claim to fame: Everything made from fresh, farm-raised, locally-sourced ingredients
Can’t miss: Duck Banh mi
Big Apple Pizza/Deli
Type of food: New York-style pizza, deli sandwiches
Claim to fame: New York-style – the owner hails from New York
Can’t miss: FDNY Buffalo Chicken Pizza, hot pastrami sandwich
Brain Freeze
Type of food: soft-serve ice cream
Claim to fame: BrainFreeze – Colossal Sundae
Can’t miss: BrainFreeze – Colossal Sundae
Bravas/Bravas Tacos
Type of food: hot-dogs, burgers, tacos
Claim to fame: locally-sourced angus beef, unique combinations
Can’t miss: Snooop dog, Patatas Bravas
Hetty Arts Pastry
Type of Food: pastries/desserts
Claim to fame: made from scratch with a sense of nostalgia
Can’t Miss: cupcakes
iGrandma’s
Type of Food: homestyle American
Claim to fame: savory foods that bring back memories of Grandma
Can’t Miss: chicken + biscuits + gravy
Mocha Lounge Mobile
Type of Food: coffee, teas, smoothies, baked goods
Claim to fame: Fort Wayne’s first coffee truck
Can’t Miss: iced coffees
Naked Tchopstix
Type of Food: sushi, pan asian food
Claim to fame: sushi
Can’t Miss: spicy California roll
Pizza Bomba
Type of Food: New York-style pizzas
Claim to fame: gourmet pizzas
Can’t Miss: pesto chicken pizza
Ragin’ Cajun
Type of Food: cajun/creole
Claim to fame: owner was born and raised in New Orleans
Can’t Miss: shrimp po boy, alligator
Sol Kitchen
Type of Food: mexican
Claim to fame: unique mexican creations
Can’t Miss: shrimp, pesto, and goat cheese quesadilla
Vietnummy
Type of Food: vietnamese
Claim to fame: vietnamese-inspired street food + eco-friendly paper/plastic ware
Can’t Miss: banhrrito
Whip & Chill
Type of Food: ice cream, shaved ice
Claim to fame: tropical sno shaved ice
Can’t Miss: root beer float
Who Cut The Cheese?
Type of Food: gourmet grilled cheese
Claim to fame: grilled cheese, veggies all organic & locally-grown
Can’t Miss: Tincap
Ziffles Zip n Go
Type of Food: bbq, pub fare
Claim to fame: award-winning ribs
Can’t Miss: Notorious P.I.G.