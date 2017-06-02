Eastside baseball seeking first regional title in program history

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside is looking to make history as the 2A no. 9 Blazers are hoping to bring home the program’s first regional title this weekend.

Eastside (23-4) will face 2A no. 5 Hebron (27-3) in the regional semifinals Saturday at noon at Whiting.

The Blazers, coached by Aaron Willard, are coming off the program’s fourth sectional crown and its first since 2011. The Blazers beat Central Noble 14-4 on Monday for the sectional crown.

Eastside is led by pair of Division I signees – pitcher Cade Willard (IPFW) and shortstop Zach Orn (Valpo).