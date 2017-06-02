Children’s zoo welcomes 2 primate babies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two new primate babies were born at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The zoo announced this week that a female baby de Brazza’s monkey was born at the zoo on April 27. She’s been named Baby, in reference to the movie Dirty Dancing. Zookeepers said her mother is protective and keeps her in a corner.

On May 7, a male baby Ring-Tailed Lemur was born. Hercules was born to parents Kyna and Ombi. He stays close to his mother and often rides around on her back or plays near her, zookeepers said.

Both primate babies are in their exhibits. Baby is with the other de Brazza’s monkeys in the African Journey and Hercules can be seen on Central Hill.