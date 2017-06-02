Carroll girls tennis knocked out at state quarterfinals by Cathedral

CENTER GROVE, Ind. (WANE) -For the second year in a row the Carroll girls tennis team advanced to state – and for the second year in a row they saw their run end at the quarterfinals.

No. 13 Carroll was defeated by second-ranked Cathedral 4-1 in the quarters on Friday afternoon at Center Grove High School.

On a positive note, the no. 1 double team of Mia Toscos and Lauren VanWyngarden won and will stay alive in the individual state tournament.

The Chargers finish 19-4 overall this season under head coach Kyle Stoffel.